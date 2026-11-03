Narendra Modi inaugurates Pune Metro Pink Line linking Hinjewadi, Shivajinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Pune Metro's new Pink Line, a 23.2-km stretch linking the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar.
The line, which starts running on November 4 with 17 stations, is a big step for city travel.
During the launch, Modi also spoke about Maharashtra's drought and reassured everyone that the government is stepping up support for farmers, saying, "I appeal to all citizens across India to extend assistance to farmers from across the country during this festival period," added by Modi.
Women-run Pink Line about 30% solar
The Pink Line stands out: it's run by women and uses solar power for around 30% of its energy. It's part of a public-private partnership aimed at making Pune travel smoother and greener.
Modi also kicked off work on Pune Metro Phase II: four more corridors are coming soon at a cost of ₹13,500 crore to connect even more parts of the city and boost local growth.