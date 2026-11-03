Narendra Modi inaugurates Pune Metro Pink Line linking Hinjewadi, Shivajinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Pune Metro's new Pink Line, a 23.2-km stretch linking the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar.

The line, which starts running on November 4 with 17 stations, is a big step for city travel.

During the launch, Modi also spoke about Maharashtra's drought and reassured everyone that the government is stepping up support for farmers, saying, "I appeal to all citizens across India to extend assistance to farmers from across the country during this festival period," added by Modi.