Narendra Modi: India prepared, supplies steady in Independence Day speech
India
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi reassured the country that India is well-prepared to handle global disruptions like the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Thanks to early planning, supplies of gas, gasoline, and fertilizers have stayed steady even when things got unpredictable worldwide, showing India's growing confidence in facing tough situations.
Government subsidizes urea, farmers pay ₹300
Modi also highlighted how the government is shielding farmers from soaring fertilizer prices.
He explained that while a bag of urea costs ₹3,000 globally, Indian farmers pay just ₹300, and the government covers the rest.
DAP fertilizer is also heavily subsidized so farming can continue without extra burden on those who grow our food.