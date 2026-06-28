Narendra Modi introduces MAHASAGAR in Seychelles marking 50 years friendship
India
During his visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Modi called the Indian Ocean an "ocean of opportunity" and introduced the MAHASAGAR vision, India's way of boosting security, sustainability, and prosperity across the region.
The trip also celebrates 50 years since Seychelles gained independence and half a century of India-Seychelles friendship.
India, Seychelles deepen maritime security ties
India and Seychelles are doubling down on working together, especially to keep their waters safe from piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking.
The two sides are pursuing discussions on the announcement of a special economic package of $175 million, while Modi will be honored as guest of honor at Seychelles's National Day, highlighting just how close these two nations have become over the years.