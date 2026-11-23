Narendra Modi joins shabad kirtan at Taranjit Singh Sandhu residence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a Shabad Kirtan at Taranjit Singh Sandhu's residence to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, known as Parkash Purab.
With his head covered, Modi participated in the devotional recital and paid his respects to the Guru Granth Sahib.
Rekha Gupta, Meghwal highlight Sikh significance
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended, highlighting the event's significance for Sikh culture.
Modi's presence follows his recent visit to a gurdwara in Manila during the ASEAN summit, where he wrote, "Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila," showing ongoing support for Sikh traditions and cultural connections.