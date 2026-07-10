Narendra Modi lands in Auckland to discuss free trade, investment
India
PM Narendra Modi just touched down in Auckland, the first Indian leader to visit New Zealand in 40 years.
He is meeting Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about a new free trade agreement that could make it easier for Indian goods like textiles and seafood to reach New Zealand, while also opening up job opportunities there for Indian professionals and students.
There is also a massive $20 billion investment plan from New Zealand into India on the table.
India New Zealand discuss defense, education
Modi's visit is not just about business deals.
The two countries are looking at working together on defense, education, maritime security, and even direct flights between India and New Zealand, so expect some fresh updates on these fronts too.