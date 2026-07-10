Narendra Modi lands in Auckland to discuss free trade, investment India Jul 10, 2026

PM Narendra Modi just touched down in Auckland, the first Indian leader to visit New Zealand in 40 years.

He is meeting Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about a new free trade agreement that could make it easier for Indian goods like textiles and seafood to reach New Zealand, while also opening up job opportunities there for Indian professionals and students.

There is also a massive $20 billion investment plan from New Zealand into India on the table.