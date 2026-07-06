Narendra Modi lands in Jakarta escorted by Indonesian fighter jets
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Jakarta on Monday, kicking off his three-nation tour.
His arrival got a special spotlight as Indonesian fighter jets escorted his plane, and President Prabowo Subianto greeted him at the airport with a lively cultural performance.
Modi visit deepens India Indonesia ties
Modi's visit is all about deepening India-Indonesia relations, building on their strategic partnership since 2018.
He will meet the local Indian diaspora and explore the historic Prambanan Temple with President Prabowo, highlighting long-standing cultural links.
This trip is also part of India's push to boost connections across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.