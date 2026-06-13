Narendra Modi lands in Nice, inaugurates Bharat Innovates platform
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Nice, France, kicking off his two-nation trip at President Emmanuel Macron's invitation.
The big focus? Strengthening the India-France partnership and inaugurating Bharat Innovates, an event/platform focused on innovation and startup ties between the two countries as part of the "India-France Year of Innovation."
Narendra Modi expected to meet Trump
After a warm welcome from Indian Ambassador Sanjeev Kumar Singla and French Education Minister Edouard Geffray, Modi will head to Evian and Paris for more meetings from June 16-18.
He's also expected to catch up with US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit, on the sidelines of which he will meet US President Donald Trump in France.