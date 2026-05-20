Narendra Modi lands in Rome to deepen India Italy partnership
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Rome on Tuesday, marking the final leg of his whirlwind five-country diplomatic tour.
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani greeted him at the airport, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gave a friendly shoutout online: "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"
The main goal? To boost India-Italy ties by taking their partnership to a special strategic level.
Indian diaspora presents Varanasi ghats painting
Outside his hotel, Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora.
He received a painting of Varanasi's ghats, a nod to his roots and India's rich heritage.
These heartfelt moments are expected to give fresh energy to India-Italy cooperation as part of their growing strategic partnership.