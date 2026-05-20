Narendra Modi lands in Rome to deepen India Italy partnership India May 20, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Rome on Tuesday, marking the final leg of his whirlwind five-country diplomatic tour.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani greeted him at the airport, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gave a friendly shoutout online: "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

The main goal? To boost India-Italy ties by taking their partnership to a special strategic level.