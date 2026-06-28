Narendra Modi lands in Seychelles for 3-day golden jubilee visit India Jun 28, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Seychelles for a three-day visit, where he was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor at the State House.

Invited by President Patrick Herminie, Modi's trip is all about celebrating 50 years of Seychelles's independence and strengthening the friendship between the two countries.