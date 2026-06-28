Narendra Modi lands in Seychelles for 3-day golden jubilee visit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Seychelles for a three-day visit, where he was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor at the State House.
Invited by President Patrick Herminie, Modi's trip is all about celebrating 50 years of Seychelles's independence and strengthening the friendship between the two countries.
Modi gives security assets to Seychelles
Modi will join Seychelles's Golden Jubilee National Day as guest of honor, enjoyed local cultural performances, including a Gujarati dance, and toured the National Botanical Garden with President Herminie.
He also handed over an Indian-made patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles, and boats to help boost Seychelles's maritime security, showing India's ongoing support for its Indian Ocean neighbor.