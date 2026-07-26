Narendra Modi lauds INS Mahendragiri as Atmanirbhar Bharat symbol

On this Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi gave a shout-out to INS Mahendragiri, India's newest stealth warship that joined the Navy on July 11.

Built with over 75% Indian-made parts, the ship stands as proof of how far "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat have come.

Modi called it "a symbol of the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,'" showing off the country's growing tech skills.