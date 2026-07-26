Narendra Modi lauds INS Mahendragiri as Atmanirbhar Bharat symbol
On this Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi gave a shout-out to INS Mahendragiri, India's newest stealth warship that joined the Navy on July 11.
Built with over 75% Indian-made parts, the ship stands as proof of how far "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat have come.
Modi called it "a symbol of the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,'" showing off the country's growing tech skills.
Modi praises DRDO tests, Indonesia deals
Modi also highlighted DRDO's recent wins, like successful tests of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket and Kusha surface-to-air missile, which boost India's defense game.
He pointed out that other countries are taking notice too, mentioning new deals with Indonesia for BrahMos and Astra missiles.
Wrapping up, he paid tribute to Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) and mentioned the ongoing Shaurya Vijay Yatra honoring their bravery.