Narendra Modi leads Gir Somnath roadshow marking 75th temple anniversary

Modi to perform Somnath rituals

The vibe wasn't just political: artists from across India brought traditional dances to the roadshow, making it feel like a festival.

On Monday, Modi will perform key rituals at the temple (think Abhishek and Maha Pooja), with flower petals even being showered by helicopter.

He'll wrap up by addressing a public gathering, closing out a day that honors both history and community spirit at one of India's most storied temples.