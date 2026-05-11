Narendra Modi leads Gir Somnath roadshow marking 75th temple anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the streets of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Monday, leading a lively roadshow packed with energy and color.
The event kicked off celebrations for 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple in 1951, with a large number of people cheering, waving flags, and joining in the excitement along a 1.5-kilometer route.
Modi to perform Somnath rituals
The vibe wasn't just political: artists from across India brought traditional dances to the roadshow, making it feel like a festival.
On Monday, Modi will perform key rituals at the temple (think Abhishek and Maha Pooja), with flower petals even being showered by helicopter.
He'll wrap up by addressing a public gathering, closing out a day that honors both history and community spirit at one of India's most storied temples.