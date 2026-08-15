Narendra Modi leads Red Fort, urges 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

This year was extra special: Vande Mataram turned 150 and was sung at the Red Fort for the first time.

Modi was welcomed with a guard of honor, then hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, as indigenous guns fired a 21-gun salute.

Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals over about 5,000 special invitees from all walks of life.

After Modi's 13th straight Independence Day address from the fort's ramparts, the event continued.