Narendra Modi leads Red Fort, urges 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
India marked its 80th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony at the Red Fort, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He honored freedom fighters, calling their sacrifices the base for India's dream of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.
Modi also gave a shout-out to all Indians for driving progress and shared hopes for an even faster journey ahead.
Vande Mataram marks 150th anniversary
This year was extra special: Vande Mataram turned 150 and was sung at the Red Fort for the first time.
Modi was welcomed with a guard of honor, then hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, as indigenous guns fired a 21-gun salute.
Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals over about 5,000 special invitees from all walks of life.
After Modi's 13th straight Independence Day address from the fort's ramparts, the event continued.