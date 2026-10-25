Narendra Modi leads Varanasi road show ahead of IAF display
India
Prime Minister Modi hit the streets of Varanasi with a lively road show, drawing thousands of excited locals just ahead of the Indian Air Force's "Wings Over Ganges" air display.
The buzz in the city was real, as everyone geared up to watch Tejas and Rafale jets soar over Namo Ghat for the IAF's 94th anniversary, with Modi himself as chief guest.
Modi opens Arvind factory in Varanasi
Before all the aerial action, Modi also opened a new garment factory by Arvind Limited in Varanasi.
The move is set to boost local jobs, especially for women, and plug Varanasi into global fashion supply chains.
It's a big nod to both industry growth and garment-manufacturing opportunities in the region.