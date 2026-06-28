Narendra Modi links C-295 flight and warships to Atmanirbhar Bharat
India
In his June 2026 Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi gave a shoutout to India's latest defense milestones, like the first flight of the made-in-India C-295 military aircraft and the Navy welcoming three new indigenous warships: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray.
All these achievements are part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.
Narendra Modi cites DRDO test, C-295
Modi called these moves important steps toward strengthening national security and boosting domestic manufacturing.
He also highlighted DRDO's successful test of a homegrown long-range cruise missile.
The C-295 project (built with Airbus) is set to deliver 40 aircraft made right here in India, showing how local tech is leveling up.