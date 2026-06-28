Narendra Modi links C-295 flight and warships to Atmanirbhar Bharat India Jun 28, 2026

In his June 2026 Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi gave a shoutout to India's latest defense milestones, like the first flight of the made-in-India C-295 military aircraft and the Navy welcoming three new indigenous warships: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray.

All these achievements are part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.