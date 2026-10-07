Narendra Modi marks 25 years in public life praised internationally

Bhutan's prime minister likened Modi to Vishnu's avatar Kalki.

Japan's prime minister praised his dedication to India's progress after their recent talks.

Belgium highlighted his "25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi" and look forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries, while Dominica's Roosevelt Skerrit called him "my dear friend" and expressed "appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people."

Nigeria also marked the 25th Anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government in Gujarat and the Republic of India.