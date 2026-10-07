Narendra Modi marks 25 years in public life praised internationally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hit 25 years in public life, and world leaders are taking notice.
From his political career beginning in Gujarat in 2001 to leading India since 2014, Modi's influence has gone global, with leaders from Bhutan, Japan, Belgium, Dominica, and Nigeria sending congratulatory messages.
Bhutan PM likens Modi to Kalki
Bhutan's prime minister likened Modi to Vishnu's avatar Kalki.
Japan's prime minister praised his dedication to India's progress after their recent talks.
Belgium highlighted his "25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi" and look forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries, while Dominica's Roosevelt Skerrit called him "my dear friend" and expressed "appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people."
Nigeria also marked the 25th Anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government in Gujarat and the Republic of India.