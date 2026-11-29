Narendra Modi marks Bhupen Hazarika centenary, event honors Usha Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary in New Delhi, calling for his music and ideas to inspire future generations.
The event honored Usha Mangeshkar with the first Bhupen Hazarika National Award and featured performances by singers like Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal, who brought Hazarika's classics to life.
Modi calls Hazarika cultural bridge builder
Modi described Hazarika as a cultural bridge-builder whose songs captured India's spirit and unity.
He encouraged translating and sharing Hazarika's work more widely, saying it could connect with today's youth.