Narendra Modi marks India's 80th Independence Day in red turban
India
For India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi kept his tradition alive by wearing a striking red tie-dye turban, paired with a white kurta and chocolate brown vest.
His pocket squares, saffron, green, and white, were a subtle nod to the national flag.
This year's look drew inspiration from the classic styles of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Narendra Modi's turbans reflect regional craftsmanship
Prime Minister Modi often uses his turban as a shoutout to India's cultural diversity, switching up colors and patterns each year.
From last year's orange-yellow-green leheriya to earlier bandhani prints and bold saffron shades, each choice highlights regional craftsmanship.