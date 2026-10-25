Narendra Modi marks 'Mann Ki Baat' 12th anniversary thanks listeners
India
PM Modi just marked 12 years of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, describing it as a journey of inspiration and even comparing it to a pilgrimage.
He thanked listeners for sticking with the show through its 139 episodes.
'Mann Ki Baat' spotlights ordinary citizens
Since launching in 2014, Mann Ki Baat has become a space to celebrate regular people doing remarkable things for their communities.
By sharing these stories on national radio and TV, Modi connects with families across India and encourages everyone to notice (and be inspired by) the dedication all around them.