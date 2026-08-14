Narendra Modi marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day honoring 1947 victims
India
On Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, Prime Minister Modi marked Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a national tribute to those who suffered during the 1947 Partition.
He recognized the courage of millions forced to leave their homes and face violence, saying, "It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives."
Modi urges remembrance, unity, Viksit Bharat
Modi urged everyone to remember the sacrifices made during this painful chapter in history.
He emphasized unity and collective progress, encouraging people to work toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) while honoring the past and aiming for a brighter future.