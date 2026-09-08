Narendra Modi meets about 20 junior ministers on policy implementation
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi met directly with about 20 junior ministers from key areas like Agriculture, Rural Development, Education, and Social Justice.
The main goal? To hear firsthand how things are going in their ministries and see how well government policies are actually being put into action.
No Cabinet ministers or bureaucrats present
What made this meeting stand out was the format: neither Cabinet ministers nor bureaucrats were present.
This gave the junior ministers a rare chance to speak openly with the prime minister about their projects and challenges, without any filters.
It's part of a bigger series of sessions planned in the coming weeks, fueling some buzz about possible changes in the government lineup, but officially, it's all about checking progress and moving priority projects forward.