Narendra Modi meets Angus Taylor and Anthony Albanese in Australia

Modi and Albanese signed 18 agreements

This meeting was part of Modi's six-day tour through Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to deepen partnerships.

While in Australia, he also met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Together they signed 18 agreements covering civil nuclear energy (making it easier for India to get uranium), defense cooperation, maritime security, and plans to speed up trade deals like the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

All in all, it's a big step forward for India-Australia teamwork.