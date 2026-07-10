Narendra Modi meets Angus Taylor and Anthony Albanese in Australia
On his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Opposition Leader Angus Taylor for what the Indian government called "productive" talks.
Both sides showed strong support for growing India-Australia ties, and Modi shared on X that they discussed new ways to work together and boost opportunities.
Modi and Albanese signed 18 agreements
This meeting was part of Modi's six-day tour through Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to deepen partnerships.
While in Australia, he also met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Together they signed 18 agreements covering civil nuclear energy (making it easier for India to get uranium), defense cooperation, maritime security, and plans to speed up trade deals like the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
All in all, it's a big step forward for India-Australia teamwork.