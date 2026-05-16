Narendra Modi meets Dutch monarchs in Netherlands to advance cooperation

India Netherlands trade hits $27.8 billion

The Netherlands is a major player for India in Europe: trade between the two hit $27.8 billion in 2024-25, and Dutch investments have made it India's fourth-biggest investor.

Modi also gave a shoutout to the 90,000-plus Indian-origin people and 200,000 Suriname Hindustanis living there, saying they help keep cultural ties strong.

He hinted that a future India-EU free trade deal could make the Netherlands an even bigger gateway for Indian businesses heading into Europe.