Narendra Modi meets Dutch monarchs in Netherlands to advance cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just caught up with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour.
This visit isn't just a friendly drop-in; it's about teaming up on cool stuff like defense tech, semiconductors, green hydrogen, water management, and innovation.
India Netherlands trade hits $27.8 billion
The Netherlands is a major player for India in Europe: trade between the two hit $27.8 billion in 2024-25, and Dutch investments have made it India's fourth-biggest investor.
Modi also gave a shoutout to the 90,000-plus Indian-origin people and 200,000 Suriname Hindustanis living there, saying they help keep cultural ties strong.
He hinted that a future India-EU free trade deal could make the Netherlands an even bigger gateway for Indian businesses heading into Europe.