Narendra Modi meets National Teachers' Award winners, discusses student addictions
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with this year's National Teachers's Award winners in New Delhi ahead of Teachers's Day.
The conversation covered everything from creative teaching methods to real issues like screen addiction and drug abuse among students.
Modi encouraged teachers to spot students' unique talents, not just focus on academics.
Honored teachers showcase student speaking skills
Teachers shared cool ways they are helping students, like prepping them for interviews and public speaking, which got a laugh from Modi as he pictured kids surprising their parents with new skills.
There were some fun moments too, like a teacher admitting they felt nervous around Modi, which turned into a chat about confidence.
This year, 48 teachers were honored for their standout work in education.