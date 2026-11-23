Narendra Modi meets Nepal's Balendra Shah on 1st foreign visit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's new Prime Minister Balendra Shah met in New Delhi for Shah's first official trip abroad.
Both leaders reviewed the full range of India-Nepal ties and discussed issues of mutual interest.
Leaders exchange gifts, announce train
The visit included thoughtful gifts: Modi gave Ganga water from Triveni; Shah brought rudraksha and sandalwood from Pashupatinath Temple.
They also announced a new weekly train between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham starting November 28.
Both leaders reviewed the full range of India-Nepal ties and discussed issues of mutual interest.