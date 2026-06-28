Narendra Modi meets President Herminie during Seychelles 50th celebrations
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-day trip to Seychelles, where he met President Patrick Herminie to talk about working together more closely.
The visit lined up with Seychelles's 50th Independence Day, so it was part business, part celebration.
Modi even got a warm welcome at the airport from top leaders.
Narendra Modi donates equipment to Seychelles
During his stay, Modi handed over a fast patrol vessel and other gear such as ambulances and boats to help strengthen Seychelles's maritime security.
He will also be the guest of honor at their golden jubilee celebrations on June 29, a move that's set to deepen both countries' friendship in the Indian Ocean region.