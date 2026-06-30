Narendra Modi meets top secretaries to ease business, push reforms
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting top government secretaries today at 4pm focusing on making it easier to do business in India and pushing new policy reforms.
This is his second big sit-down with senior officials in under two months, all part of the plan to get ministries working together toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Modi urged smoother governance, faster decisions
At their last meeting in May, PM Modi called for faster decisions, smoother governance, and cutting out red tape across ministries.
He urged teams to boost productivity and connect better with the public.
These regular check-ins are meant to keep everyone moving toward the goal of a developed India by 2047.