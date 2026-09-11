Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at BRICS to discuss Ukraine
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin today at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
They will be talking defense deals, energy partnerships, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict; big topics that follow up on their recent SCO chat where Modi urged an end to the "endless war" in Ukraine.
India seeks S-400 Su-57 cooperation
India is hoping to sort out pending S-400 missile deliveries and explore teaming up on Russia's Su-57 fighter jets.
There is also talk of upgrading BrahMos missiles and new civil nuclear projects.
India also plans to raise concerns about its citizens reportedly fighting in Ukraine, pushing for dialogue as tensions continue worldwide.