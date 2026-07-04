Narendra Modi opens $8.3bn Thar Desert refinery boosting fuel security

Hindustan Petroleum partners with Rajasthan government

This project is a team effort between Hindustan Petroleum and the Rajasthan government and has been running since June 22. It mainly produces diesel, gasoline, and petrochemicals, essentials for everything from cars to daily products.

BloombergNEF called it likely the only new global refinery for 2026, highlighting how serious India is about energy security.

Modi says investments like this help India handle worldwide oil shocks, and there are plans to boost refining capacity even more by the end of the decade (by 2029) to support both local needs and exports.