Narendra Modi opens $8.3bn Thar Desert refinery boosting fuel security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a massive new oil refinery in Rajasthan's Thar Desert, the first one India's built in 10 years.
Costing $8.3 billion, this plant can handle 180,000 barrels of crude oil a day and will turn out 2.4 million tons of petrochemicals every year.
It's a big move to keep India's fuel supply steady, especially with global oil routes getting shaky lately.
Hindustan Petroleum partners with Rajasthan government
This project is a team effort between Hindustan Petroleum and the Rajasthan government and has been running since June 22. It mainly produces diesel, gasoline, and petrochemicals, essentials for everything from cars to daily products.
BloombergNEF called it likely the only new global refinery for 2026, highlighting how serious India is about energy security.
Modi says investments like this help India handle worldwide oil shocks, and there are plans to boost refining capacity even more by the end of the decade (by 2029) to support both local needs and exports.