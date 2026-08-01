Narendra Modi opens Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram
India
PM Modi just opened the brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, about 45km from Visakhapatnam.
To make sure everyone could join in, the district administration and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) set up LED screens at key points like RK Beach and the Railway Station, turning them into informal gathering points for locals to catch the action together.
Visakhapatnam schools on holiday, busses ran
The city went all out: schools got a holiday, residents were advised to avoid non-essential travel, and restrictions were placed on heavy vehicles.
Special busses took people from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram for a public event, while vehicles fitted with digital screens promoting the new airport had been a familiar sight in the preceding week.