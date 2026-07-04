Narendra Modi opens CG semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat

Semiconductors power AI and boost jobs

Modhi highlighted how semiconductors power AI, robotics, and next-generation tech, key areas for India's future.

The new CG Semi plant is set to boost rural jobs and train workers internationally.

Right now, it has the capacity to make 20 crore chips a year but aims to ramp up to 1.5 crore chips daily, helping put India on the global tech map alongside rising phone and aircraft production.