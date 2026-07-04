Narendra Modi opens CG semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the CG Semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, calling semiconductors a huge driver for jobs and economic growth.
He pointed out that new semiconductor hubs are popping up all over India as part of the Viksit Bharat vision to build a complete electronics ecosystem.
Semiconductors power AI and boost jobs
Modhi highlighted how semiconductors power AI, robotics, and next-generation tech, key areas for India's future.
The new CG Semi plant is set to boost rural jobs and train workers internationally.
Right now, it has the capacity to make 20 crore chips a year but aims to ramp up to 1.5 crore chips daily, helping put India on the global tech map alongside rising phone and aircraft production.