Narendra Modi opens Jewar NIA phase 1, lauds ethanol savings India Mar 29, 2026

Phase one of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is officially open, with PM Modi leading the launch.

He spotlighted India's ethanol push as a smart move against global energy troubles and gave a shoutout to sugarcane farmers in western Uttar Pradesh for powering this shift.

Thanks to more ethanol, India has saved ₹1.5 lakh crore and cut down on importing millions of barrels of crude oil each year.