Narendra Modi opens Jewar NIA phase 1, lauds ethanol savings
Phase one of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is officially open, with PM Modi leading the launch.
He spotlighted India's ethanol push as a smart move against global energy troubles and gave a shoutout to sugarcane farmers in western Uttar Pradesh for powering this shift.
Thanks to more ethanol, India has saved ₹1.5 lakh crore and cut down on importing millions of barrels of crude oil each year.
NIA to boost Uttar Pradesh exports
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said NIA could put Uttar Pradesh on the global aviation map by creating jobs and boosting exports.
The airport aims to serve millions of passengers annually in its first phase, and it's part of a bigger plan for more international airports across India, making travel (and opportunities) way more accessible.