Narendra Modi opens Samrat Samprati Museum and Sanand semiconductor facility
On March 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat for a packed day.
He will open the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar's Koba village, which will highlight Jain culture with rare artifacts and cool-themed galleries.
He is also set to launch a new semiconductor facility in Sanand, big news for tech fans.
Modi virtually kicks off ₹6,000cr+ projects
Modi will virtually kick off projects worth over ₹6,000 crore, including a new railway line to boost local travel.
He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for 44 urban development projects worth ₹5,295 crore across the State; these include infrastructure upgrades, drainage works and some housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Plus, new infrastructure in Vadnagar and Patan (like a railway overbridge) is expected to make getting around easier and give tourism a lift.