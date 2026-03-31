Narendra Modi opens Samrat Samprati Museum and Sanand semiconductor facility

Modi virtually kicks off ₹6,000cr+ projects

Modi will virtually kick off projects worth over ₹6,000 crore, including a new railway line to boost local travel.

He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for 44 urban development projects worth ₹5,295 crore across the State; these include infrastructure upgrades, drainage works and some housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Plus, new infrastructure in Vadnagar and Patan (like a railway overbridge) is expected to make getting around easier and give tourism a lift.