Narendra Modi opens SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's Purana Qila, highlighting how cultural exchange can help bring countries together, even when global tensions are high.
This event is part of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum held Nov. 20-22, 2026, celebrating the organization's 25th anniversary.
Forum spotlights India's archeological roots
Running from November 20-22, the forum features exhibitions like ASTITVA-The Essence of Our Existence, spotlighting India's archeological roots.
With its theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World Is One Family, the event aims to boost people-to-people connections among SCO nations through shared art, music, and traditions.
Modi said, "This is important because cultural connect is only what will bring this divided world together."