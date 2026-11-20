Narendra Modi opens SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the first-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, highlighting how connecting through culture can help build global peace, especially when the world feels divided.
He encouraged everyone to focus on what unites us, not what divides us, saying this forum is about shared roots and understanding, not conflict.
The event runs from November 20-22.
Modi links heritage to SCO ties
Modi pointed out that old trade routes once linked India with places like Mesopotamia and China, spreading ideas and culture across regions.
He also mentioned how today's technology helps keep these stories alive in museums and archives.
The forum aims to spark more people-to-people connections across the SCO countries by celebrating this shared heritage.