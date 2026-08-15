Narendra Modi outlines vision for India as global manufacturing powerhouse
India
On Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi laid out a bold vision: he wants India to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.
He talked about building everything right here, from design to final product, so the country relies less on imports and stands stronger on its own.
Modi urges firms to go global
Modi urged Indian businesses to aim for top-notch quality and bigger scale so they can compete worldwide.
He pointed out that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) were opening access to new international markets for Indian goods, especially in food processing (think flowers, spices, and millets) and organic agricultural products.
His message? Now's the time for Indian brands to go global.