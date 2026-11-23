Narendra Modi pledges 24 billion Nepalese rupees for Nepal reconstruction
During Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah's visit to India, Prime Minister Modi pledged a major boost: a development cooperation package worth 24 billion Nepalese rupees for Nepal's reconstruction.
The announcement highlights India's ongoing support for its neighbor and aims to help rebuild after recent challenges.
India and Nepal launch pilgrimage train
Modi praised Shah's fresh approach to India-Nepal relations and offered condolences for those affected by Nepal's August floods.
To bring the countries closer culturally, both leaders launched the Saryu-Kamala Express train, making it easier for people to visit key religious sites.
They also agreed to improve connections between important Buddhist and Shiva-Shakti pilgrimage spots in both nations.