Narendra Modi praises Kargil soldiers' extraordinary courage on 27th anniversary
India
Today marks 27 years since the Kargil War victory, and Prime Minister Modi took a moment to honor the Indian soldiers who fought in 1999.
In his post, he called their bravery "extraordinary courage" and said their valor is "a source of national pride."
Kargil Vijay Diwas remembers reclaimed heights
Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every July 26, remembers India's win against Pakistani forces who had captured key mountain posts.
Indian troops reclaimed those heights after tough battles at extreme altitudes, without crossing the border.
The day is all about remembering those who gave their lives and celebrating the spirit of India's armed forces.