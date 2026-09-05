Narendra Modi rides Delhi Metro to SRCC centenary celebration
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped on the Delhi Metro Saturday evening to join Shri Ram College of Commerce's (SRCC) centennial celebrations at Delhi University.
It was his first visit back since 2013, and he made the ride memorable by chatting with kids on the metro and sharing a few cheerful moments.
Narendra Modi released SRCC postage stamp
SRCC is marking 100 years as one of India's top spots for commerce, economics, and management.
Earlier, in April 2026, Modi even hosted the governing body and a delegation from the college at his residence and released a special postage stamp to honor the milestone.
This time, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi joined him, showing how connecting with students is still high on their agenda.