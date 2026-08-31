Narendra Modi, Sadyr Zhaparov discuss trade, tech, defense at SCO
India
Prime Minister Modi and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov caught up during the SCO summit, focusing on ways to level up India-Kyrgyz ties.
Their chat covered boosting trade, digital tech, and defense links.
Modi called the talks "very fruitful," pointing out greater cooperation in health care, IT, minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Leaders agree to boost economic cooperation
Both leaders agreed it's time to step up economic cooperation and make the most of what each country brings to the table.
Modi also gave a shout-out to Kyrgyzstan for leading the SCO well this year.
The meeting touched on building stronger connections through sports and tourism and making sure defense ties stay solid as part of their growing partnership.