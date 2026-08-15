Narendra Modi says India targets 100 gigawatt nuclear by 2047
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi shared that India is aiming for a huge leap in clean energy: producing 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047.
To make this happen, five new nuclear reactors are on the way, a move meant to boost energy independence and cut down on imports.
Narendra Modi highlights 160GW solar growth
Modi also celebrated India's big win with fast-breeder nuclear technology, which helps the country rely less on foreign fuel.
He pointed out how solar power has soared from just 2 gigawatts to 160 gigawatts since 2014, thanks to programs like the Surya Ghar scheme that has helped over 50 lakh families get rooftop solar panels.
Plus, piped gas coverage had grown from just 70 cities before 2014 to 700 cities, making cleaner energy more accessible across India.