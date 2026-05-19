Narendra Modi says Nordic investments rose about 200% trade quadrupled

Narendra Modi hails EFTA, India-EU FTA

Modi highlighted how these investments are creating jobs and fueling growth for both sides.

He is excited about a new Trade and Economic Partnership with Norway, Iceland, and other EFTA countries, which came into effect in October 2025.

Plus, earlier this year, India signed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which also has Denmark, Finland and Sweden as partners.

Modi called all these moves steps toward a "golden age" of collaboration focused on sustainability and innovation.