Narendra Modi speaks at Red Fort as 'Vande Mataram' debuts
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day with a speech from the Red Fort, paying tribute to freedom fighters.
For the first time during Independence Day celebrations, Vande Mataram was sung during the celebrations, a moment he said now "resonates in every heart."
Narendra Modi: India developed by 2047
He honored Mahatma Gandhi and others who shaped India's freedom, and showed support for families hit by recent floods.
Looking ahead, he urged everyone to dream big and said he believes India can become a developed nation by 2047: "The world will be forced to look at India differently."