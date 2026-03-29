Narendra Modi spotlights water conservation with 70,000 Amrit Sarovar bodies India Mar 29, 2026

In the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi put the spotlight on water conservation, sharing that nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the last 11 years.

He highlighted the Amrit Sarovar initiative, which has created 70,000 new water bodies across India to help fight water scarcity.