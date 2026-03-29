Narendra Modi spotlights water conservation with 70,000 Amrit Sarovar bodies
In the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi put the spotlight on water conservation, sharing that nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the last 11 years.
He highlighted the Amrit Sarovar initiative, which has created 70,000 new water bodies across India to help fight water scarcity.
Villages and farmers build water structures
Modi gave shoutouts to grassroots efforts, like Tripura's Vangmun village using rooftop rainwater harvesting, and over 1,200 farmers in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district building ponds and soak pits to boost groundwater.
In Telangana's Mudhigunta village, 400 families joined forces to build soak pits together.
Prime Minister urges water conservation
Encouraging listeners to get involved, Modi said these stories show what we can achieve when everyone chips in: these stories reflect the collective effort of our society toward water conservation.
His message was clear: every drop really does count.