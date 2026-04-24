Narendra Modi takes boat ride on Hooghly in Bengal campaign
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an early morning boat ride on the Hooghly River in West Bengal as part of his election campaign.
He chatted with local boatmen, encouraged everyone to "live together cordially," and highlighted the importance of communal harmony.
The event, quickly put together by Mohammed Iftikhar Ahmed, felt relaxed and personal: Modi even posed for photos and thanked Ma Ganga.
Narendra Modi pays ₹1,000 after roadshow
Modi showed appreciation for the boatmen's hard work by paying ₹1,000 and sharing moments with them online.
His stop on the river came right after a big roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, all part of BJP's push ahead of Bengal's next voting phase on April 29.
The party is focusing its campaign message on unity and development across Bengal.