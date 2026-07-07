Narendra Modi tells Indonesian parliament of deep shared cultural heritage
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday, spotlighting the deep cultural roots connecting both countries.
He talked about their shared stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and pointed to traditions like Wayang puppetry, music, dance, and iconic sites like Borobudur and Prambanan that both nations cherish.
Modi calls Indian Ocean key link
Modhi also called the Indian Ocean a key link for trade and culture between India and Indonesia.
Looking ahead, he encouraged both countries to work together for growth over the next 25 years, saying warmly, "India and Indonesia, together, will serve all of humanity."
He wrapped up by celebrating their shared values, like Garuda as a national symbol, and his strong bond with President Prabowo.