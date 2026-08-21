Narendra Modi tells officials to blend AI with human judgment
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just told top officials that India needs to blend artificial intelligence with human judgment in government work.
At a high-level meeting, he pushed for using AI to make decisions smarter and public services more efficient, but made it clear that human insight should still lead the way.
Narendra Modi calls for data standardization
Modi also called out the need to break down barriers between departments, pointing to how teamwork during COVID-19 and recent global crises made a real difference.
He urged ministries to treat data as a key national resource, standardizing how it's managed so different teams can actually share and use it, making government run smoother for everyone.