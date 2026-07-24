Narendra Modi thanks public after NEET leak video hits 300 million
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopped on social media to thank everyone for the huge response to his video about the NEET paper leak.
The video, posted Thursday night, quickly went viral, crossing 300 million views, and even brought him nearly 1 million new Instagram followers by July 24.
In the video, he talked about exam fraud and shared that stricter government action is on the way.
Modi urges ministers boost social media
Modi followed up by thanking people for their positive suggestions, saying, "Thank you, friends. Last night, I had the opportunity to connect with you."
At a Cabinet meeting on Friday, he urged ministers to step up their social media game.