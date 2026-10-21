Narendra Modi to attend IAF 'Wings Over Ganges' in Varanasi
This Sunday, Prime Minister Modi is heading to Varanasi for a big Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at Namo Ghat, right in his own parliamentary backyard.
The Indian Air Force Aerial Display 2026, under the theme 'Wings Over Ganges,' will put the IAF's latest tech and flying skills in the spotlight, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joining in.
About 100 aircraft over 3 days
Expect some serious action: about 100 aircraft will take to the skies over three days, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, and homegrown Tejas planes.
There will also be helicopters and transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster.
It is all about showing off India's air power and cutting-edge aviation.
Narendra Modi to review Kedarnath corridor
Modi is not stopping at just one event: he will also visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to review the development work being carried out under the Kedarnath Corridor project.
His packed schedule highlights how much focus is going into both defense innovation and national infrastructure right now.