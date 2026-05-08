Narendra Modi to attend Somnath Temple 75th reconstruction Amrit Parv

Modi's day includes roadshow Vadodara inauguration

Modi's day is packed: he'll perform important rituals at the temple, then speak at a public gathering.

The big highlight is a colorful one-kilometer roadshow featuring traditional dances from across India, a Suryakiran Air Show, and flower petals showered over the temple spire.

He'll also stop by Vadodara to inaugurate an educational complex before wrapping up his tour.