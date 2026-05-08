Narendra Modi to attend Somnath Temple 75th reconstruction Amrit Parv
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple on Monday for its 75th reconstruction anniversary, celebrated as Somnath Amrit Parv.
The event highlights the temple's deep cultural roots, and State Minister Jitu Vaghani even linked its significance to the BJP's recent win in West Bengal.
Modi's day includes roadshow Vadodara inauguration
Modi's day is packed: he'll perform important rituals at the temple, then speak at a public gathering.
The big highlight is a colorful one-kilometer roadshow featuring traditional dances from across India, a Suryakiran Air Show, and flower petals showered over the temple spire.
He'll also stop by Vadodara to inaugurate an educational complex before wrapping up his tour.