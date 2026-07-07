Narendra Modi to flag Australian visa delays for Indian students
India
Heading to Australia on July 10, Prime Minister Modi is set to bring up the long waits Indian students face for Australian visas.
This will be a key topic at the India-Australia annual summit in Melbourne, with both countries aiming to make sure genuine students and professionals aren't held back by red tape.
Australia hosts 100,000+ Indian students
Australia remains a top pick for Indian students (more than 100,000 are already studying there).
Besides student visas, Modi's trip will also cover technology, minerals, and connecting with Indians living abroad during his stops in Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.